The next 11 days may decide the fate of the Brewers’ season.
Starting Friday night, the Brewers play 11 straight games against teams they should beat.
Should.
3 against the last place Red Sox at Fenway.
3 against middling Pittsburgh at PNC.
Home for 3 more against the hapless Reds.
Then 2 at home against the competitive Rays before a gauntlet stretch.
A trip to St. Louis and a trip to Chicago, sandwiched between 7 games in 10 days against the NL-leading Dodgers.’
Oh, by the way, the trade deadline is Tuesday, and David Stearns has been known to make a splash.
If he improves this offense and the Brewers stay hot against some beatable opponents, it’s game-on against L.A.
If not, we may continue wondering if this is a good, but not great team, incapable of making the World Series.
The Brewers have the ability to capture our imagination or confirm our collective fears, all in the next 14 days.