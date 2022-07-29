The next 11 days may decide the fate of the Brewers’ season.

Starting Friday night, the Brewers play 11 straight games against teams they should beat.

Should.

3 against the last place Red Sox at Fenway.

3 against middling Pittsburgh at PNC.

Home for 3 more against the hapless Reds.

Then 2 at home against the competitive Rays before a gauntlet stretch.

A trip to St. Louis and a trip to Chicago, sandwiched between 7 games in 10 days against the NL-leading Dodgers.’

Oh, by the way, the trade deadline is Tuesday, and David Stearns has been known to make a splash.

If he improves this offense and the Brewers stay hot against some beatable opponents, it’s game-on against L.A.

If not, we may continue wondering if this is a good, but not great team, incapable of making the World Series.

The Brewers have the ability to capture our imagination or confirm our collective fears, all in the next 14 days.

