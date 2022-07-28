HAYWARD, WI A sport that you may not know about, but will definitely respect.

The Lumberjack World Championships begin Thursday, July 28th and continue throughout the weekend up in Hayward, Wisconsin where competitors around the world come to Wisconsin to compete in the Lumberjack Bowl.

Former lumberjack champion, “The Bavarian Barbarian” Chas Haas joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to talk about what he calls “the most Midwest sport ever.” Chas competed professionally and won the competition back in 2017 while also setting a collegiate record for the standing block chop.

Chas hopes to grow the sport by encouraging viewers to follow their curiosity and see this competition in person. “I think people can appreciate the athleticism in these events.” Chas details which events are the hardest, what the competition atmosphere will be in Hayward this weekend, and how to properly celebrate a lumberjack win with a few “lumberjack lemonades.”

Listen to the entire interview with The Bavarian Barbarian on Wisconsin’s Morning News right here.

For more information on this weekend’s lumberjack championships, visit their website here https://lumberjackworldchampionships.com/