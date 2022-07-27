WAUKESHA – Former Vice President Mike Pence is endorsing former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch in the republican primary race for governor.

I’m honored to have Vice President @Mike_Pence's endorsement as I run to make Wisconsin freer, safer, and more affordable. https://t.co/XK2u8WnQGz pic.twitter.com/kHmPrMQHpe — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) July 27, 2022

In a statement, Pence wrote that “Conservatives across the Badger State can fight back against the radical left in Wisconsin and join me in supporting Rebecca Kleefisch for governor.”

The endorsement comes after former President Donald Trump, under whom Pence served as Vice President, endorsed Tim Michels in the republican gubernatorial primary.

In fact, former President Trump is scheduled to appear at a rally in Waukesha on August 5th where he will campaign for Michels.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 republican primary race for President, has also endorsed Kleefisch while former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson has endorsed Michels.

Timothy Ramthun is also running in the gubernatorial primary race. The election will be held on Tuesday, August 9th, but early voting is already underway.