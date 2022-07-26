KENOSHA COUNTY, WI – Kenosha county reports it’s first confirmed case of monkeypox, making that 12 confirmed cases statewide.

This announcement comes after the The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a Global Health Emergency on Saturday. As of Tuesday, monkeypox has not been declared a Public Health Emergency in the U.S.

Health officials say the risk to the public is low since you need close, sustained contact with an infected person to get it. However, Individuals should be aware of monkeypox symptoms and should seek medical attention if they experience any.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, “monkeypox is characterized by new, unexplained rashes and skin lesions. Recently identified cases have developed skin lesions in the genital, groin, and anal regions that might be confused with rashes caused by common diseases such as herpes and syphilis. Other early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes.”

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal and often skin-to-skin contact. It is primarily spread through direct contact with monkeypox rashes, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox. Most people recover in two to four weeks without needing treatment. Health officials, however, do recommend vaccinations and antiviral medications.