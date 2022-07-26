MILWAUKEE – Gas prices are continuing to fall across the United States, with the price of a gallon of unleaded dropping below $4.00 per gallon on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Wisconsin becomes the nation's 13th state to welcome back $3.999/gal average #gasprices. Next up: Missouri! — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 26, 2022

According to Milwaukeegasprices.com, the average cost for a gallon of unleaded in Milwaukee on Wednesday was $4.00 even.

The cheapest price in Wisconsin, according to gasbuddy.com, is $3.66 per gallon, with many stations in the Madison area offering that price.

Just one month ago, the average cost for a gallon of unleaded in Milwaukee was $4.85.