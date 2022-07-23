The Milwaukee Brewers have signed left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby to a five-year contract through 2027 with club options for 2028 and 2029. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.

Ashby entered the 2022 season as the top prospect in the organization according to Baseball America.

Ashby, 23, was selected by Milwaukee in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Crowder (MO) College. He has gone 5-9 with a 4.56 ERA and 2 saves in 31 games (16 starts) during his Major League career, producing 122 strikeouts in 100.2 innings pitched (10.91 K/9IP).

Ashby made his Major League debut with the Brewers last season, going 3-2 with a 4.55 ERA and 1 save in 13 games (4 starts). Opponents batted just .210 as he struck out 39 batters in 31.2 innings pitched. He is 2-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 1 save in 18 games (12 starts) this season, recording 83 strikeouts in just 69.0 innings pitched.