Freddy Peralta is on the mend.

Peralta is finally nearing a return after injuring his shoulder in May.

“Freddy’s doing great,” Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ on Friday morning. “Really, right on schedule, or maybe even a tick ahead of schedule. We would anticipate Freddy getting out on a rehab assignment sometime within the next week. You never know exactly how long rehab assignments are going to take, but if we’re looking in that mid-August timeframe, I think that’s realistic.”

The Brewers open the unofficial 2nd half of their season Friday night at home against the Colorado Rockies.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6p.