If you’ll remember, back in January we had a similar closure to demolish the old railroad bridge going over the freeway. It was all part of the 41 north leg of the zoo interchange project.

Well, it’s time to put the girders up for the new bridge. As messy as demolition can get, it’s way more complicated with coordination with the contractors when it comes to these huge pieces of material so they’ve got a LOT to do.

The DOT’s Mike Pyritz joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with details.

Starting around 11pm Friday night, both directions of 41 will be closed between Watertown Plank and Burleigh. The freeway should be reopened by Monday morning drive time.

For Northbound drivers, posted detours include exiting at Watertown Plank Rd, heading to Hwy 100 and using that to get to Burleigh and rejoin the freeway there. The opposite for the Southbound direction.

ALL CLOSURES ARE WEATHER DEPENDENT.