MILWAUKEE – A new study done by Feeding America shows that one out of every four kids in Milwaukee is “food insecure,” meaning that child doesn’t know where their next meal will come from.

Tony Cartagena works with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. He tells WTMJ the “Map the Meal Gap” study shows that food insecurity is a growing issue across the entire state – but especialyl in Milwaukee County.

“One in every eight people in Milwaukee County is food insecure, and when you do it by community, about one in four people in the Black community are considered food insecure,” Cartagena said.

About one in every five people in Milwaukee’s Hispanic community is food insecure as well.

Cartagena says rising food and gas prices are a major contributor when it comes to the number of people needing assistance. He said it also makes it harder to get help to those who need it.

“Inflation affects it a ton,” Cartagena said. “It affects it at the household level but then at our food bank level as well.”

The average cost to provide a meal to someone in Wisconsin has gone up 17 cents per meal for Feeding America. Cartagena says that adds up quickly.

“Whether it’s food ordering or delivering food via truck… everything like that adds up in our ability to help provide food to our neighbors in need.”

