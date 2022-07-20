Milwaukee police say as officers were responding to the deadly shooting of a woman, they found the suspected gunman, tased him and then the man pointed a gun at his own head and fired Wednesday evening.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office previously said they responded to a homicide of an adult woman near 34th and National. Police now say they responded to the same homicide at a business around 2:12 p.m.

Officers then encountered the suspected gunman, identified as a 62-year-old Milwaukee man, near 26th and State. As police moved in, officers fired a taser “in his direction and the suspected shooter discharged a firearm at his head.”

First responders brought the man to the hospital. He was in critical condition, but the ME said in an update that the man died while in the hospital.