C’mon, Brewers fans, you’re better than this.

We’ve arrived at the All-Star Break all I hear from fans of the local ballclub is whining.

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think the Brewers were 7 games below .500, not 7 games above.

Are there issues? Absolutely.

The lineup is not good enough as it’s currently constructed to win a World Series, the starting rotation is banged up, and Josh Hader has struggled of late.

Boo Hoo.

This is the same organization that missed the playoffs for a quarter century.

Now, they’re atop the division at the All-Star Break, on the precipice of their 5th consecutive postseason berth, and all of a sudden, that’s not good enough for us?

David Stearns leads one of the best front offices in baseball that’s actively working ahead of the trade deadline to improve the lineup.

He’s probably on the phone right now.

In all likelihood, they’re going to get a Cy Young candidate back in August when Freddy Peralta gets healthy.

And Josh Hader is going to get right.

2 bad performances from the best closer in baseball are not the end of the world.

Take a deep breath.

They’re going to be fine.

Quit your belly-achin’ and enjoy the ride.

