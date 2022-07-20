RACINE – A 34-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun and pointing it at another driver along I-94 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it recieved a call from the alleged victim who said the suspect nearly ran him off the road before pointing the firearm at him and driving off.

When deputies made contact with the suspect, all lanes of I-94 southbound were closed down as a precaution.

After the woman was arrested, deputies discovered that two children were in her back seat.

That suspect, 34-year-old Leyshla D. Rios Del Valle, was arrested and charged with Intentionally Pointing a Firearm at Another and Disorderly Conduct.