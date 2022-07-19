Kenosha Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle approaching children Monday afternoon.

At 2:45 PM, Kenosha Sheriff’s Department Deputies were dispatched to the 26600 block of 106th Street in reference to a suspicious complaint. The caller stated her daughters were at a park in the Camp Lake neighborhood when a white Chevrolet Cruze stopped and was asking them for directions. The Chevrolet was operated by an older Asian female. This same vehicle also stopped out with another juvenile female in the neighborhood again asking for directions but also asking the juvenile to get into the Chevrolet to give her the directions.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department said they take suspicious situations involving children in the community seriously and that they will be adding extra patrols to this neighborhood and other surrounding areas. Anyone with information regarding the incident or something similar are urged to report it.