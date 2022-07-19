MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A tally shows filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the most commercially successful director of all time, donated $20,000 to Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ campaign.

Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, were among 31 people who gave Evers the maximum $20,000. That’s according to information released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Those 31 top donors gave Evers a total of $620,000. Of the $10.1 million Evers raised over the first half of the year, about $4.3 million came in cash and in-kind donations from the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

The Aug. 9 Republican primary will determine who Evers faces in November.