After leading the station for the last 7 years, Vice President and General Manager of Milwaukee PBS, Bohdan Zachary, will be leaving the station this October.

Zachary plans to leave the public television station for another career move in California. Prior to leading the station, he came to Brew City from Los Angeles, where he worked at the public television station KCET.

Zachary tells the Milwaukee Business Journal that he will leave on Oct. 7, when Milwaukee PBS hosts a debate between candidates for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat. He said regarding his future career, “some things are in the works.”

MATC President Vicki Martin said in a social media post, “During his time leading Milwaukee PBS, the station has become one of the most-watched PBS stations in the country and has exceeded its revenue and fundraising goals.” Milwaukee Area Technical College, or MATC, owns and operates Milwaukee PBS, which includes channels 10 and 36.