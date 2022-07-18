MILWAUKEE – Pat Connaughton has officially signed his multi-year extension, keeping him with the Milwaukee Bucks through the 2025 season.

Connaughton has been playing for the Bucks for the past four seasons. Last year he averaged 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

He has appeared in at least 60 games in each of his four seasons with the Bucks.