“King Elvis,” the Kenosha Kingfish mascot, was in for the ride of his life on Saturday night.

Packers’ running back AJ Dillon was in town and the two faced off.

See video of how that went below.

The video quickly went viral.

“911. I’d like to report a dead body..” https://t.co/aZtDh94Gtl — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) July 17, 2022

For those wondering, Elvis says he is doing okay.

i can report that i am alive https://t.co/6knkMtYzPN — King Elvis 👑 (@Elvis_Kingfish) July 17, 2022