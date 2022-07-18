“King Elvis,” the Kenosha Kingfish mascot, was in for the ride of his life on Saturday night.
Packers’ running back AJ Dillon was in town and the two faced off.
See video of how that went below.
Elvis vs. @ajdillon7 ended as expected… 😳 @MiLBPromos @SportsCenter @espn @barstoolsports @packers pic.twitter.com/Z6WxYtddZS— Kenosha Kingfish (@KenoshaKingfish) July 17, 2022
The video quickly went viral.
“911. I’d like to report a dead body..” https://t.co/aZtDh94Gtl— David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) July 17, 2022
Looks like Packers’ RB @ajdillon7 is ready for the season….— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2022
📹 @KenoshaKingfish pic.twitter.com/TMzV6wGoDE
For those wondering, Elvis says he is doing okay.
i can report that i am alive https://t.co/6knkMtYzPN— King Elvis 👑 (@Elvis_Kingfish) July 17, 2022
Did we ever tell you how much we love you, @Elvis_Kingfish ? ❤️💛 #KingSizeFun pic.twitter.com/mYj1FuDwDZ— Kenosha Kingfish (@KenoshaKingfish) July 17, 2022