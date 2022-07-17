5 candidates brought their ideas and plans to the forefront as the State’s Democratic Primary date is less than a month away. The major topics of the Badger State brought up back to back, some of those including:

INFLATION

Candidates on stage had several solutions, including the suspension of gas taxes suggested by State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski , additional tax cuts by Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, making more products in the USA by Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, as well as the cancellation of student debt by Millennial Action Project Founder & Former CEO Steven Olikara. All Candidates spoke on the need for higher wages and making corporations pay their fair share.

ABORTION

Conflict between Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson about their response to the Roe vs. Wade ruling. Godlewski saying she is the only candidate who had worked to keep women’s reproductive rights before the Supreme Court overturned the ruling. All candidates agreed to fight to reinstate Roe vs. Wade, mainly through the creation of a filibuster if elected.

CRIME

While all candidates were in support of stricter gun legislation in response to the sharp increase in shootings in the state and nationwide, some candidates had more put-together plans on how to better solve the problem. Lt. Governor Barnes and Alex Lasry were in agreement for more investment within schools to curb violence, along with more resources for police to keep violence off the streets.

The primary for senate democrats is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9th. The next debate moderated by TMJ4 News and simulcast on WTMJ will feature the Republicans squaring off in next month’s primary in the race for Governor. That debate will take place next Sunday, July 24th, at 6pm. Confirmed participants are former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, businessman Tim Michels, and State Representative Timothy Ramthun. You can find all your voting information here. The general election in both races will be held Tuesday, November 8th.