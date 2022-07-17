The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the San Francisco Giants today 9-5, losing their last three games entering the All Star break.

The Brewers got on the board first with a Willy Adames solo home run in the top of the first inning, but the bats fell silent until the seventh.

The Giants used a big five run third inning to make it 7-1 and they added two more in the seventh to make it 9-1.

The Brewers attempted a late rally behind a two run double by Hunter Renfroe in the seventh and a two-run home run by Rowdy Tellez in the eighth, but the rally fell short as the Brewers went down in order in the ninth.

The Brewers are off until Friday for the All-Star break, where they return to action to take on the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, first pitch scheduled for 7:10.