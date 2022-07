Devin Williams is headed to the National League All Star team. ESPN breaking the story that the Brewers reliever is on his way to the Summer Classic after much speculation around the Major League.

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams has been named to the National League All-Star team, a source tells ESPN. A wrong righted. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 17, 2022

Williams has pitched in nearly 36 innings with an ERA of 1.77 and 59 strikeouts.