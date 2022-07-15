Everything I said yesterday, I take it back.

Tiger Woods is not going to contend this weekend.

After posting a dismal 6-over 78 on Thursday, it’s all but over this weekend for Tiger.

He’ll likely miss the cut.

It’s unfortunate that he got off to the start that he did, finding someone else’s divot on the first hole and finishing with a double bogey.

The round spiraled from there.

So, with Tiger out of the mix, what and who do you root for this weekend?

Answer #1 is Rory McIlroy.

Seeing the kid from Northern Ireland win The Open at St. Andrews would be pretty special.

Rory hasn’t won a major since 2014.

How about the 18-hole leader Cam Young further establishing America’s grip of power on the game?

And don’t look now, but defected LIV Tour golfer Dustin Johnson is right in the mix.

Could a LIV golfer lift the Claret Jug? What impact would that have on the maligned upstart tour?

We’re going to have these questions answered in the next 72 hours.

Still plenty to watch and root for, even without Tiger.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.