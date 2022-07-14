With the Brewers on the west coast, consider this edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras the pre-game to the pre-game show!

Scott kicks it off with an observation he made while driving this afternoon and noticing something occurring that he hasn’t seen in years, let alone as frequently as a decade or two ago.

What’s happened to the funeral procession?!

If cremation is to blame for the disappearance of funeral processions, then wait to hear about the craziest way one woman commemorated the ashes of her husband.

Also tonight, it’s “Stories of Baggage Chaos”! What’s the worst tale you can tell of how an airline failed to make sure your luggage arrived with you and on time?

All that, plus a “Great Scott!” with a nod to your favorite childhood action figure.



You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!