A local reptile expert is urging people not to keep alligators as pets, this after a two-foot-long gator was seen roaming the streets of Kenosha on Tuesday.

“Most of the time, people are not prepared to take care of them,” WPS Reptiles owner Bill Stewart told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “(The gators) end up ditched or abandoned.”

“They’re not taken care of properly.”

The gator, named Chomper, was found near 22nd Ave and 24th Street on Tuesday. It is in good condition and well cared for, according to Stewart. Police returned the reptile to the owner, who plans to reinforce its cage.

“Gators are smart,” Stewart explained. “They’ll play with toys and problem solve. They’re smarter than we’ve given them credit for in the past.”