We’re spoiled here in Milwaukee.

That’s what happens when you’ve got a retractable roof on your stadium.

You don’t have to worry about sitting through an hour and 43 minutes of rain delays in mid-July like the Brewers and Twins did on Tuesday night.

Just close that puppy up, and we’re playing baseball.

I get that there are some stadiums where a retractable roof is just an impossibility.

It’ll never happen at legendary colosseums of sport: Lambeau, Wrigley, Fenway.

But for the Minnesota Twins to build a brand spankin’ new stadium in downtown Minneapolis in 2010 without a lid was just an egregious mistake.

Every new stadium built from here on out should have a retractable roof as a prerequisite to any blueprint that’s drawn.

If you’re not going to play in the rain like football does, then erase the rain all together.

Baseball’s already too long and too boring.

The sport as a whole can’t afford to have paying customers sitting and watching nothing but the rain.

