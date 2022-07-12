The first image from NASA’s new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday.
The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe.
The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January.
Better together. International collaboration gave us the most powerful space telescope ever made, and the deepest infrared views of the universe ever seen. With our partners at @ESA and @CSA_ASC, the science can begin. Together we #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/oFA1ja4jeP pic.twitter.com/8TXTZEIb6H— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022