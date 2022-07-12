A Milwaukee-area man has become the ninth Wisconsin resident charged in the Jan. 6, 2020 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Paul Kovacik, 54, was charged in May with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly or disruptive conduct in such building & picketing in a Capitol building. Kovacik was arrested June 19th and made his first court appearance in DC Federal Court on June 28th.

Surveillance video from the Capitol, and bodycam video from police, shows Kovacik at several locations inside, often holding up his cellphone as though he was recording. According to court data, Kovacik told an FBI agent he’d gone inside the Capitol, made videos & posted them on Youtube.

He has a lengthy arrest record in Wisconsin that includes felony fleeing or eluding police and felony bail jumping.