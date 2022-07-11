On Saturday, July 9 a case of Monkeypox was identified in a Milwaukee resident. The Milwaukee Health Department said in a press release they are in contact with the individual, who is currently isolating and following all recommended guidance and notified all close contacts.

This is the second case of Monkeypox confirmed in a Wisconsin resident, as identified by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). While risk to the public remains low at this time, individuals should be aware of the symptoms of Monkeypox and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms.

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said “While the disease is not easily spread from person to person without direct contact, we anticipate more cases will emerge in the coming weeks. To control the spread, we encourage residents to be aware of the symptoms, follow prevention recommendations and seek medical attention when needed.”

In cases identified within this current outbreak in the U.S., Monkeypox is characterized by new, unexplained rashes and skin lesions. Recently identified cases have developed skin lesions in the genital, groin, and anal regions that might be confused with rashes caused by common diseases such as herpes and syphilis. Other early symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes.

More information about the virus and how to limit infection risk can be found on the MHD Monkeypox website and CDC Monkeypox website.