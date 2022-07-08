ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) – A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park during a solo cross-country trip has been found dead.

Officials at the southern New Mexico park reported Friday that search and rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wisconsin earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. New Mexico state police said there did not appear to be any foul play and that Utegaar had a backpack and water bottles with him.

Park officials warned about the dangers of hiking in extreme temperatures. Several people have died among the park’s sand dunes in recent years.