What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.

Tonight will be our first look at first round pick MarJon Beauchamp in a Bucks uniform.

Good, bad, or indifferent tonight, the results are largely irrelevant.

If he plays great, we can’t crown him as a slam dunk addition.

If he plays poorly, we can’t jump straight to bust.

The NBA’s Summer League is kind of like preseason football.

It’s an acclimation to the league’s environment.

You can look for signs and flashes of ability, but it’s not the end all, be all for evaluating your talent.

Remember Rashad Vaughn? The Bucks first round pick in 2015?

I’ll bet you don’t because he never panned out.

Well, Rashad Vaughn was a Summer League star.

It just never translated when the bright lights really turned on.

So tonight, enjoy and look for those signs and flashes.

Don’t make a final judgment on MarJon Beauchamp or anyone else in a glorified pickup game at a college gym in Vegas.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.