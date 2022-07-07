As Saturday brings Summerfest 2022 to a close, many expectations for the last festival’s last weekend come to a head.

Bob Babisch, Vice President of Entertainment for Summerfest, said the three-weekend model for Summerfest worked well this year, but they won’t know how it compares to previous years until the festival is over. Despite the festival’s previous week long version, Babisch said he is a fan of both models. Babisch told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News hosts “This was the first time I had the Fourth of July off in 46 years.”

In terms of his favorite performer so far, Babisch said keyboarder Cory Henry takes the cake. Part of the Texas-based jazz ensemble Snarky Puppy, Henry performed during the first weekend of Summerfest on June 25. Babisch said “He’s the best Hammond B3 player there is out there.”

One of the best parts of the festival, for Babisch, is giving the opportunity for smaller artists to perform live. “That’s the music festival vibe, right?” Babisch said “You want people to come and see all the new things. You got all these bands that live in the city, or live in southeast Wisconsin, or wherever they’re from. They get the chance to get out and be seen by people live.”

The remaining Summerfest dates are Thursday July 7, Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9.

