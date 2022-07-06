The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Joe Ingles.

Ingles (6-8, 220) has spent all eight seasons of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz where he appeared in 590 games (313 starts) and is the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made with 1,071. The 34-year-old Australian played in 45 games (15 starts) with the Jazz last season and averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game before suffering a season-ending knee injury in January.

In his eight seasons with the Jazz, Ingles averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 40.8% from three and 44.9% from the field. He was the runner up for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award following the 2020-21 season and played in all 82 games with the Jazz for three consecutive seasons from 2016-19.

Ingles also saw action in 45 playoff games with Utah, making 40 starts, and holds postseason career averages of 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 39.2% from three.