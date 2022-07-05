MILWAUKEE – Another round of rain and thunderstorms could complicate postponed Fourth of July celebrations across southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Milwaukee and West Allis had postponed fireworks shows from Monday until Tuesday because of severe storms which rolled through on July 4th.

But with more storms possibly on the way, some cities have begun making the call to postpone fireworks displays indefinitely.

Remaining Postponed – After careful deliberation with City staff, the events committee, West Allis Police & Fire departments, and all involved, the City of West Allis Grandstand Show and Festival Foods Fireworks will remain postponed and not occur tonight (7/5). Future Date TBD. pic.twitter.com/QgUN9YVDNW — City of West Allis (@westalliswigov) July 5, 2022

Fireworks which were planned to go off at ten parks in Milwaukee, but those plans have been postponed indefinitely as well.

“The safety of spectators and fireworks staff is the most important factor in the decision,” the city wrote in a press release announcing the decision.

The city of Milwaukee says its working to determine a future date when the fireworks can be set off. Updates will be posted here.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Kristen Kirchhaine says the best chance for thunderstorms will be along the lakefront in counties like Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha.

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible after 3 PM mainly south and west of the I-94 corridor with main risks for strong winds. We are also monitoring a strong line of storms in South Dakota that could track into southwest Wisconsin later tonight. #wiwx #swiwx pic.twitter.com/lyRn1x4X2D — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 5, 2022

“As we head from later this afternoon into this evening, we’ve got another round of showers and thunderstorms on the way,” Kirchhaine said.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to impact everyone, though.”

All of southeastern Wisconsin is dealing with increased heat and humidity on Tuesday afternoon, though.

“Dew points this afternoon… Most of us are in the 70’s,” Kirchhaine said.

“That’s why it feels so soupy and tropical. We call this ‘air you can wear.’ You can really feel it.”

Some counties in southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with a Heat Advisory on Tuesday.