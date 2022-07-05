MILWAUKEE – Former President Donald Trump will be coming to Milwaukee next month as part of his “American Freedom Tour.”

The location for the event has yet to be determined, according to a website set up for the event.

Trump is expected to be a speaker at the event, alongside Dinesh D’Souza, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Sheriff Mark Lamb and others.

The date for the Milwaukee visit is set for August 20th. The website says it will run from 8:15 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. but no official location has been announced.

Milwaukee is the only site listed on the American Freedom Tour website as of July 5th.

This comes as Milwaukee is locked in a battle with Nashville to host the 2024 RNC.

Milwaukee’s city leaders unanimously signed a framework agreement earlier this year in hopes of attracting the national convention to Wisconsin.