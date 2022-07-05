KENOSHA – One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Kenosha late Monday night.

Police say shots rang out around 10:20 p.m. Monday near 25th Avenue and 63rd Street. Officers arrived to find five victims.

Four of those victims were sent to the hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries. Two of those people were then taken to other hospitals in Milwaukee.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to contact the Kenosha County Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

While officers were at the hospital investigating the shooting, they were notified of a sixth person who was being treated for gunshot wounds.

It was determined that this person was at the lakefront watching fireworks when they believed they had been hit by an ember.

Medical tests later performed on that person showed that they were in fact suffering from a gunshot wound, not a fireworks injury.

Police say they believe that this person was hit by a random bullet which was fired into the air indiscriminately.

That case remains under investigation as well.