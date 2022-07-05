The Big Ten just got a little bigger.

Late last week, news broke that UCLA and USC would officially be joining the conference starting in 2024.

This is clearly a money-grabbing move from the conference, with a TV deal set to expire at the conclusion of this season.

The Big Ten now has member schools in New York, D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles.

But why should I care as a Badgers’ fan (or a fan of any Big Ten Team for that matter)?

Well, here why…

#1 – This helps Wisconsin…not only financially, but with recruiting. Kids are going to want to play in one of the few super-conferences that exist in college athletics.

#2 – Cool, new rivalries! You get to play one or two premier programs every year.

Will your schedule be harder? Sure. But if you want to get into the College Football Playoff, you have to beat the big dogs. No disrespect to Purdue or Illinois, but USC looks more impressive on the resume.

And finally, #3 – you’re a part of it.

I’ll put it to you this way.

Would you rather be Wisconsin or Washington, right now?

You’re not on the outside looking in at the future of collegiate athletics.

