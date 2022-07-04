Tragedy in Menomonee Falls Sunday evening as a 24 year old man was killed following the city’s fireworks display.

Menomonee Falls Police responded to a crash in the Pick ‘n Save parking lot just off Appleton Ave around 10:08pm Sunday night. An investigation showed the driver of a vehicle, an 18 year old female from Germantown, lost control of their vehicle and struck two adult subjects. A 24-year old male was killed while a 25-year old female suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The 2 hit were siblings from North Carolina.

The driver of the vehicle had 2 passengers but they were uninjured, and the driver cooperated with the police investigation, with police believing the situation to be unintentional. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor either.

Several law enforcement agencies including the Menomonee Falls Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Butler,

City of Brookfield, Town of Brookfield and the Germantown Police Departments as well as the

Waukesha and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments responded to assist with traffic control, interviewing witnesses and the

crash investigation. This crash is still under investigation by the Menomonee Falls Police

Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.



Menomonee Falls Police are also asking for any members of the public that witnessed this crash or have video of the crash

to contact them; their phone number is 262-532-8700.

