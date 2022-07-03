MILWAUKEE – For the second day in a row, a three-year-old child has been shot in Milwaukee.

The latest incident happened around 7:35 p.m. Saturday, July 2nd. Officers were called to a residence near 52nd and North for a report of a three-year-old who had been shot.

Police say the shooting appears to be accidental but it remains under investigation.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, his condition had not been updated.

This comes after a three-year-old boy died from an accidental gunshot on Friday in Milwaukee.

That incident happened around 4:40 a.m. near 20th and Juneau. A 28-year-old woman was arrested.

So far, police have not said if any arrests have been made in Saturday’s shooting.