It’s always something with KD.

For the 3rd time in his career, it looks like Kevin Durant is changing teams.

The Nets star has demanded a trade out of Brooklyn, a place that he hand-picked in free agency 3 short years ago.

The Suns, Lakers, Heat, and Raptors are rumored destinations.

Durant is well within his right to do this.

His partnership with Kyrie Irving has been an unmitigated disaster, and this is the NBA World we live in.

Unhappy? Go somewhere else.

There’s no doubt that Durant is an all-time great.

He secured that legacy with back-to-back rings with Golden State.

There’s also no doubt, though, that his legacy is tarnished a bit by this seemingly constant shaking and moving.

If we’re going to treat LeBron that way, we have to do the same with KD.

One man who looks really good right now?

Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He’s kicking it on a Greek island in the wake of his Disney movie release with a ring from his homegrown Super Team.

He ain’t going nowhere anytime soon.

In the choppy seas of NBA free agency, it’s smooth sailing for Giannis and the Bucks.

