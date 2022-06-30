Don’t lose faith quite yet.

Bucks forward Bobby Portis has declined his $4.5 million player option.

He’s set to become a free agent today.

That being said, the Bucks do hold his Bird Rights, which means they can offer him a 4-year deal worth nearly 50 million dollars.

It’s up to the Bucks to decide whether or not they want to pay him that much.

If they do, someone else would have to pay more to pry him away.

In the end, Bobby loves being here, but he shouldn’t have to take another hometown discount.

The man has earned his money, whether it’s here or somewhere else.

He’s ingratiated himself to this community more quickly that any athlete that I can remember.

He plays a defined and carved out role, providing energy and effort off the bench.

You need those guys to win.

It’s time for the Bucks to pay up for a player that helped raise a banner for the first time in 50 years.

He’ll never be Giannis or Khris or Jrue, but last summer’s parade doesn’t happen without Bobby Portis.

