(AP) – Backup catcher Michael Perez had three home runs, rookies Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back shots and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7.

It was the first multi-homer game of Perez’s five-year career.

He also doubled his season home run total.

Perez hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning off Brent Suter to break a 3-3 tie.

The backup catcher added another two-run homer in the sixth to make it 6-4 before connecting again for a solo shot in the eighth increased the lead to 8-4.

The Brewers scored three runs in the ninth.