Maybe this was a blessing in disguise.

Way back in spring training, Brandon Woodruff just didn’t look right.

He struggled with his command, giving up runs and looking uncomfortable.

Those issues rolled into the early portion of the regular season.

Then, he got hurt.

A sprained ankle in late May, Reynaud’s Syndrome in June.

Ankle issues and a loss of feeling in your fingers don’t seem like blessings for a Major League pitcher.

What the injuries did provide Woodruff, though, was a break.

A physical and mental reset button.

He came back looking WAY more like himself on Tuesday.

10K’s in 5 innings in a 5 to 3 win over the Rays.

Only time will tell if this return to form is sustainable.

If it is, the Brewers have their 2nd ace back.

In a backwards way, injuries may have been just what the doctor ordered.

