It’s been 5 years since the Brewers played a game in Tampa.

August 6th, 2017.

It was so long ago that Orlando Arcia was still going deep for the Crew.

After an off day on Monday, the Brewers are back in action tonight, visiting the Tampa Bay Rays.

Since 2017, the Brewers and Rays have been involved in a handful of trades together.

Brett Phillips, Jesus Aguilar, Ji-Man Choi, Willy Adames just a few of the headlining players involved.

It adds an extra layer to Craig Counsell’s managerial responsibilities this week.

“We’ve made a lot of trades with the Rays,” Counsell quipped, chatting with Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I joke with David Stearns all the time about going to scout future players. That’s what I told him before going to Tampa here. I think I’m more on the lookout for the players we haven’t traded for because they may be future Brewers.”

All joking aside, Counsell enjoys catching up with his former players on the other side of those trades as well.

You can hear his full comments by clicking the player above.

Coverage of tonight’s game at Tropicana Field starts at 5:35p on 620 WTMJ.