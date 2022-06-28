Look at the chaos already happening in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving is taking a fist-full of cash to stay in Brooklyn for at least one more year.

His running mate, Kevin Durant, is likely doing the same despite rumors to the contrary for both.

John Wall is on the way from Houston to the Clippers.

And teams are already angling to free up cap space for a run at LeBron James next summer.

All of this happening days before the league’s free agency period even begins.

Meanwhile in Milwaukee, it’s calm.

And calm is a good thing.

The Bucks are going to introduce their first round draft pick MarJon Beauchamp today.

Other than that, things are quiet.

No drama to speak of.

That’s the luxury you afford yourself when the core pillars of your roster are in place for now and for later.

Giannis, Khris, and Jrue – three all-star players, ready to run it back in Milwaukee.

Most teams, the Nets and Clippers and Lakers included, are dreaming about the reality that the Bucks are in.

