It’s the greatest trophy in all of sports.

Sure, the Lombardi is cool – you can hold it up in glory with one hand as ticker tape flies through the air.

The Larry O’Brien is nice, but kinda awkward and clunky.

The World Series trophy is an absolute atrocity with all of those spiky flags sticking out of your grandmother’s silver dinner platter.

But the Stanley Cup?

A mammoth 35-pound goblet of glory.

Steeped in superstition – don’t touch it before you win it…that’s bad luck.

When you do win it, like the Avalanche did on Sunday night…wow.

You get to hoist that thing above your head with all of your might.

Bench press it in for a kiss.

You get your name etched on the side for the rest of time.

You get to drink out of it!

Take it home for a day over the summer.

It’s enough to give you chills and make you tear up just thinking about it.

Watching it gifted to the champs is my favorite sports moment of the year, every year.

There are some great prizes in sports, but nothing comes close to the Stanley Cup.

