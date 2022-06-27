Since 9/11 more than 30,000 veterans have died by suicide, four times more than the number of U.S. military personnel who died in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. June 27 marks National PTSD Awareness Day, a holiday designed to bring awareness to those suffering from the disease.

Iraq and Afghanistan veterans in particular suffer on the mental health front. Dan Buttery, President and CEO of the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, said this could be for a number of reasons. One being the high volume of deployment as well as the number of years away from family. Additionally, Buttery said a smaller number of veterans fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, so in turn most of them were deployed.

Receiving help for PTSD is important, according to Buttery, and vets should know there are resources available to them. Being a combat veteran in Iraq, Buttery knows the effects PTSD can have on those post-war. “How we all mourn, how we all heal, how we all deal with the stressors of something that is tied to trauma is very different.” Buttery said It’s complex, It’s a complex topic.” This lead to the partnership between the Medical College of Wisconsin and the War Memorial as well as the center working closely with the VA hospital’s mental health team. Additionally, the War Memorial works with several non-profits and to the role the center plays on the taskforce of suicide prevention.

However, PTSD isn’t exclusive to just veterans. Buttery said “Trauma exists in our lives and it can come in all shapes and forms.” Educating themselves and destigmatizing mental illness are among a few of the things people can do to support their loved ones with PTSD.

More information on resources for those suffering from PTSD can be found here. Resources available through the War Memorial can be found here.

