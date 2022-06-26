MILWAUKEE – Three teenagers have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase through Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Police say it started when the vehicle was stolen “in an armed robbery” near 24th and Burleigh.

The chase ended near the Capitol Drive off ramp near I-43. Police have not said how the chase ended or if any spike-strips were used to stop the stolen vehicle.

A 17-year-old male driver and two 17-year-old female passengers were all arrested.

Charges are expected to be filed in the coming days, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.