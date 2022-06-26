MILWAUKEE – Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, some organizations designed to support teenage mothers are looking to begin working in Wisconsin.

Teen Mother Choices International is one of those organizations.

Founder Christa March says their goal is to “break the generational cycle,” of teenage pregnancies.

“And the way to break this generational cycle is to get these girls to be able to focus on something more,” March said. “Their own future.”

That process, according to March, usually starts with helping teen moms to finish high school or to obtain an high school equivalency degree.

“Then, while you’re helping them finish high school, you help her plan more goals for the future. And pretty soon before you know it, she’s ready to step not into a job, but a career,” March said.

Teen Mother Choices International has worked with about 2,000 new moms since the organization was founded in 1989.

“And of those, 1,700 have successfully graduated out of the program,” March said.

The organization currently has chapters established in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Texas. But March says they’re working on partnering with some Milwaukee-area churches to get the program rolling in Wisconsin.

March was a guest on Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News. You can listen to the entire interview in the player at the top of the page.