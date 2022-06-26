MILWAUKEE – One person is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee.

Police say it happened just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday near Silver Spring Drive and Green Bay Avenue.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was called to the scene where a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by submitting tips through Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.