What a perfect fit.

So much of your success or failure in the NBA is based upon where you get drafted, and man, is Patrick Baldwin Jr. going to a great spot.

The Milwaukee product selected 28th overall by the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

It really couldn’t be a better situation.

He’s going to be coached by arguably the best in the league in Steve Kerr.

He’s got Milwaukee connections all over the floor – Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Juan Toscano-Anderson – to make him feel at home even when he’s away.

He doesn’t have to be a superstar like he did at UWM – the Warriors have plenty of those guys already.

Golden State will be patient with him.

And I think going away from Milwaukee will help him mature and toughen up on the court.

It’s just a slam dunk in every conceivable way.

Johnny Davis is in a good spot with the Wizards.

Justin Lewis will have to fight to stay with the Bulls.

But Patrick Baldwin Jr. may just be the steal of the draft for a team that already has an embarrassment of riches.

