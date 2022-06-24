What a perfect fit.
So much of your success or failure in the NBA is based upon where you get drafted, and man, is Patrick Baldwin Jr. going to a great spot.
The Milwaukee product selected 28th overall by the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
It really couldn’t be a better situation.
He’s going to be coached by arguably the best in the league in Steve Kerr.
He’s got Milwaukee connections all over the floor – Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Juan Toscano-Anderson – to make him feel at home even when he’s away.
He doesn’t have to be a superstar like he did at UWM – the Warriors have plenty of those guys already.
Golden State will be patient with him.
And I think going away from Milwaukee will help him mature and toughen up on the court.
It’s just a slam dunk in every conceivable way.
Johnny Davis is in a good spot with the Wizards.
Justin Lewis will have to fight to stay with the Bulls.
But Patrick Baldwin Jr. may just be the steal of the draft for a team that already has an embarrassment of riches.