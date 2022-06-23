As of Thursday afternoon, Milwaukee is a ‘Vision Zero’ city. In other words, a city with a goal of zero traffic-related deaths.

City leaders gathered near N. 55th Street and Capitol Drive in the Sherman Park neighborhood Thursday to commemorate Milwaukee’s new title as a Vision Zero community. Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a resolution joining Vision Zero, a coalition of other cities around the world that have adopted the plan utilizing safer street design, enforcement, driver’s training and community engagement.

Prior to signing the resolution, Mayor Johnson also discussed driving-related consequences. “It also includes an acceptance that driver’s will make mistakes.” Johnson said “But , we want the consequences of those mistakes to be reflective of those mistakes.”

Additionally, Vision Zero relies on the community rather than just individuals. Alderman Michael Murphy said “As much as an individual is a key component, society at large trying to focus the energies and efforts to reducing these accidents that are so very unnecessary.”

The approach has proven to be effective in other countries such as Norway, Scandinavia and Sweden.